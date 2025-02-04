Batavia Players unveils 2025 season lineup and announces upcoming Business Soirée

Press Release:

Batavia Players, Inc. and Main St. 56 Theater are excited to kick off a brand-new season of theatrical performances, community events, and business partnerships. The organization recently held its Annual Board Meeting on Saturday, January 25, where new leadership was confirmed, committees were formed, and plans for the highly anticipated 2025 season were shared.

Election of Officers

The following officers were elected for 2025:

President: Patrick D. Burk

Vice President: Jodi Coburn

Secretary: Norm Argulsky

Treasurer: Dave Adams

2025 Season & Organizational Updates

The 2025 Gala was a huge success, and the recent "Drag Me Home" fundraiser saw a strong turnout, helping to generate funds for the theater.

Upcoming productions, including "The Mousetrap,” “Cupid's Stupid" and Shakespeare’s "The Winter’s Tale," are well underway, with rehearsals and ticket sales in progress.

As part of its continued growth and development, Batavia Players has established five key committees to help oversee and improve various aspects of theater operations. These committees will work collaboratively to support the theater’s mission and ensure its long-term success: Administrative, Finance & Planning Committee – Oversees financial planning, budgeting, and administrative policies to ensure the smooth operation of the theater. Box Office & Fundraising Committee – Manages ticketing operations and spearheads fundraising initiatives to generate support from donors, sponsors, and community members. Membership & Volunteer Activation Committee – Focuses on recruitment, engagement, and retention of volunteers and members who are essential to the theater’s operations. Advertising, Promotions & Public Relations Committee – Handles all marketing efforts, social media, press relations, and promotional campaigns to increase visibility and audience engagement. Property, Maintenance & Care Committee – Ensures the upkeep, maintenance, and overall care of the theater’s physical space and technical equipment.



These committees are open theater members and community volunteers who wish to contribute their expertise and passion for the arts.

Exciting Lineup for the 2025 Season

Batavia Players has an incredible slate of productions planned for 2025, celebrating the theme "Pure Imagination." Audiences can look forward to a diverse mix of classic plays, musicals, and cabarets, including:

February 7-9 – Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

February 14-15 – Cupid's Stupid: A Valentine's Day Cabaret

March 21-23 – Shakespeare in Springtime: The Winter’s Tale

April 11-13 – Lights, Camera, Action: A Cabaret

May 16-18 – Jesus Christ Superstar

July 18-19 – Summer Theater Camp: Frozen Jr.

August 15-17 – Summer Youth Theater: Be More Chill

September 12-14 – Laugh Tracks: A Musical Comedy Cabaret

October 24-26 – Hedda Gabler

December 12-14 – It’s A Wonderful Life

“This season is all about bringing creativity to life in unexpected ways,” said Patrick Burk, President of Batavia Players. “With Pure Imagination as our guiding theme, we are challenging ourselves to think outside the box—whether that means reimagining Shakespeare with a modern twist, putting a fresh spin on a beloved musical, or presenting classics in ways that will surprise and delight audiences. We’re giving our community a season filled with drama, laughter, and wonder, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Exclusive Business Soirée – February 18

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the local business community, Main St. 56 Theater is hosting a Business Soirée on Tuesday, February 18, from 5 - 7 p.m.

This exclusive networking event is an opportunity for business owners, community leaders, and supporters of the arts to experience firsthand the transformative work happening at Main St. 56 Theater. Attendees will enjoy:

Guided Tours – Explore the theater and see how it has become a cultural hub for the Batavia community.

Live Performances – Enjoy two acts from a recent cabaret, showcasing the incredible talent that graces the Main St. 56 stage.

Networking & Refreshments – Connect with fellow business owners, artists, and community members over delicious food and drinks.

Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities – Learn about new sponsorship packages that provide businesses with unique marketing exposure while supporting local arts.

“This event is a chance for local businesses to see how they can be a part of the arts community,” said Jodi Coburn, Box Office Manager and Fundraising Committee Chair. “By partnering with Main St. 56 Theater, businesses not only support a vital nonprofit but also gain valuable visibility and goodwill within the community.”

RSVPs are requested by Saturday, February 15. To confirm attendance or for more information, contact Jodi Coburn at 585-813-4658 or boxoffice@bataviaplayers.org.

A Bright Future for Batavia Players & Main St. 56 Theater

With an ambitious 2025 season on the horizon and strong community engagement, Batavia Players is poised for an exciting year ahead.

For more information about upcoming productions, sponsorship opportunities, or ways to get involved, visit bataviaplayers.org or contact Heather Zerillo at admin@bataviaplayers.org.