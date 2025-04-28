Batavia Police Department reminds residents about parking regulations in the City of Batavia

Press Release:

As part of our ongoing effort to ensure public safety and maintain a smooth flow of traffic, the Batavia Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors of the importance of adhering to parking regulations in our city.

Did you know that improperly parked vehicles can:

Block traffic lanes and sidewalks, causing congestion and hazards for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Obstruct emergency responders, such as fire trucks and ambulances, from reaching their destinations quickly.

Limit parking availability for businesses, residents, and visitors, negatively impacting local commerce and quality of life.

To avoid fines and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience in Batavia, please remember to:

Park in designated parking spaces only, and within the marked lines.

Avoid parking in areas with posted "No Parking" signs or zones.

Keep a safe distance from fire hydrants, crosswalks, and intersections.

Be mindful of time restrictions and parking permits in designated areas.

All parking regulations for the City of Batavia can be found in the Batavia Municipal Code.

By following these simple guidelines, you can help maintain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone in Batavia.

Remember, parking regulations are in place to protect you, your neighbors, and our community. If you have any questions or concerns about parking regulations in Batavia, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Batavia Police Department.

Together, let's make our city a better place to live, work, and visit!

