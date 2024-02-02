Batavia Police launches new way to enforce, pay parking tickets

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Police Department announces the launch of a new parking enforcement software application to allow for easier processing and payments of parking tickets.

The application and platform was designed and is being administered by T2 Systems which is a leading national provider of smart mobility technology and management solutions.

“Obviously no one wants to get a parking ticket and what can be just as frustrating is the time it can take to pay for a parking ticket, so the rationale behind implementing a new system is to make processing a payment as quick and seamless as possible,” said Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch.

Parking tickets can now be paid online via credit card by simply entering a license plate number or parking violation ticket number. There is also a convenient pay by phone option printed on the ticket as well. Parking tickets may be paid in person at the City Clerk's Office during normal business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on all City streets between 2 and 6 a.m., unless permission has been granted by contacting the Batavia Police Department dispatch center at 585-345-6350.

Motorists also are reminded to adhere to all time limit parking signs and not to block drives or crosswalks when parking or standing on any city street. To utilize the new system, please visit City of Batavia NY Citizen Portal (tocite.net) or www.bataviapolice.org under the Forms menu.