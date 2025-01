Press Release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee is seeking Republican candidates for three Council-At-Large positions for the November 4, 2025 Election.

You may send your letters of intent to, The City Of Batavia Republican Committee P.O Box 260, Batavia, NY, 14020. You can also email batavia.city.republican.party@gmail.com.

Please include your full name, legal mailing address, phone number, and email. The deadline for postmarked letters or email acceptance dates is January 23.