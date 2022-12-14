Batavia resident promoted to corporate management position with Tops

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Gould to promotions manager.

Laura began her career at Tops in 2001 as a scan associate at store 245 in Batavia. She eventually worked her way up to assistant scan coordinator. In 2008 Laura joined the Corporate Office as a data integrity coordinator, and in 2015 was promoted to the promotions coordinator. Later in 2015, Laura was promoted to the position of promotions analyst. She holds a BS in Mathematics, as well as a BS in Computational Science from SUNY Brockport.

Laura lives in Batavia, NY, with her husband, Charlie and their children, Adam and Olivia. She is an avid baker and enjoys spending time with family and friends.