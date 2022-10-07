Batavia Rotary donates $150K to upgrade and expand UMMC ER, challenges community to match

Press release:

The dedicated staff members in the United Memorial Medical Center Intensive Care Unit have always provided the highest quality care to patients who are often the sickest, most vulnerable and most in need at UMMC. Many staff members are local, taking care of their neighbors and friends. And they’re giving patients that committed care right where they want it- in their own communities, close to loved ones. Now, it’s our time to say thank you and give back.

“Our motto is having care close to home. We want to continue to provide the top notch quality care here- which there's no doubt that we have the physicians and the nurses that provide that. Now we need the new state-of-the-art equipment to do that,” said Jessica Patnode, UMMC Director of Nursing.

The Batavia Rotary Club is donating $150,000 to help UMMC create an expanded, state-of-the-art ICU. It’s challenging the community to match that so that the hospital will received $300,000 towards its new plans. Those who donate $250 or more will see their names added to a donor wall.

“We have many projects that come to us throughout the year,” said Marlin Salmon, Batavia Rotary Past President. “The requests are brought to our board and the board reviews them, discusses the merits and we act upon them. We felt that this was a very, very worthwhile project.”

The ICU renovation will include:

Expanded ICU will more than triple in size from current space

Ten private patient rooms with bathrooms

One bed dedicated to pediatric patients

Central nurses station, with work stations outside each room

Cutting edge technology in each room including integrated telemedicine and enhanced monitoring capabilities, and additional lift and transfer equipment in the rooms

New ICU waiting room

We hope to begin construction on the new ICU in early 2024, and be done with the renovations by the end of the year.

To donate you can go here: Support United Memorial Medical Center | Rochester Regional Health Foundations (rrhgive.org)