Batavia secures $1.15M grant for school sidewalk connection, boosting city's walkability

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is a recipient of $1,153,534 to install sidewalk connecting the Jackson Street Elementary School with Batavia Middle School. The award comes from Governor Kathy Hochul as part of a $97.7M Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

TAP grants promote alternative, environmentally friendly modes of travel, such as walking, biking or riding mass transit. The funding supports initiatives that improve access to the transportation system for all users and advance New York State’s nation-leading agenda to fight climate change by constructing new sidewalks, shared use paths and other enhancements that facilitate the use of non-motorized modes of travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The City of Batavia continues to plan and pursue funding for sidewalk projects that promote walkability and healthy living across the City. The $1.1M will help to make needed improvements to the sidewalks on Swan, Ross and South Jackson Street. Keeping sidewalks maintained, especially those on school routes, is beneficial to all our residents" said Eugene Jankowski Jr, City Council President.

The City of Batavia will install over 10,000 linear feet of sidewalks on South Swan, Swan, South Jackson and Ross Streets to connect Jackson Elementary School with Batavia Middle School.

The TAP grant program provides up to $5 million in grant funding for communities to implement alternative transportation projects, funding 80% of the total project cost. The 20% local match is typically covered by CHIPS funding received from New York State to support continual street maintenance.

Currently the project estimates are being refined but the total project cost is estimated to be $1.4 million, making the City’s local match approximately $240,000. The City can use CHIP’s funding in addition to other City funding as part of the City’s local match.

“The corridor slated for improvement encompasses South Swan Street, Swan Street, South Jackson Street, and Ross Street. These upgrades aim to improve safety and mobility for school children, neighborhood residents, including many seniors, and businesses along the route. The proposed project will not only enhance handicapped accessibility but also increase walkability throughout the entire corridor. Additionally, it will establish a connection to previously TAP-funded sidewalk improvement projects along Washington Avenue, near Batavia Middle School,” said Batavia City Manager Rachael Tabelski. “We would like to thank Governor Hochul and our local state representatives for making this award possible.”