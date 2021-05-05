Batavia shopper wins $10K of 'Food & Fuel Stimulus" in Tops Monopoly Tip It and Win It Game

Press release:

Yesterday, Tops was excited to award $10,000 in Food & Fuel Stimulus as part of its Tops Monopoly Rip it and Win It Game to MaryAnne D., of Batavia.

Tops kicked off its 12thseason of Monopoly® Rip It & Win It Game on March 7. This year you’ll not only have a chance to win one of 50 Grand Prizes of $10,000 like the lucky individual noted above, in Food & Fuel Stimulus, but millions of other prizes and great money saving offers!

MaryAnne was lucky winner number 15 of a potential 50!

Her initial reaction when the realized they won – "Not real, someone added an extra 0 at the end of the grand total. Starting to sink in but I won’t really believe it until I get the gift cards in my hand. People were so excited at the store when I showed them the ticket – it was like a party going on."

Where were they when they realized they won – "I was home and alone. ... usually thrown them in my purse and don’t bother with them right away. Wasn’t even supposed to shop that day. I had to pick up some items for a gathering so I stopped in. Another unusual thing happened is that I changed lanes to the one next to me and I never do that. My daughter had a bunch of tickets and opened all of them right away, but wasn’t as lucky."

Who did they tell first (if they weren't around anyone when they realized) – "Went to my daughter’s that day and showed her the ticket. She was very excited."

Are they regular players of the game/how long – "Retired and used to play the board game, but she likes the Rip It & Win much better."

What do they think they will buy first – "Don’t know, don’t spend a lot on groceries or gas, I will probably give away as gifts."

Also when you play online select game tickets will award Magic Tokens, new in 2021. Magic Tokens can be saved in the player’s online game account and may be redeemed to receive an eCoupon for that week’s Weekly Lucky Token special which is loaded into their BonusPlus Card. This way you never have to miss out on a great deal just because you don’t have that week’s Lucky Token!

And what’s more-one lucky winner will be guaranteed to win our Second Chance Sweepstakes of $20,000 Food & Fuel Stimulus Prize!

For more details on this year’s game, visit www.topsmarkets.com today!