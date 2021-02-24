Batavia Society of Artists holds debut 'Tabletop Art Show' in March, vote for People Choice Awards

Press release:

Batavia Society of Artists will hold its first ever Tabletop Art Show from March 1 through 31.

This show is made up of 43 pieces, 15 of which are featured on the tabletops (placemats) of local restaurants.

The 15 featured pieces will also be on display at the Eli Fish Brewing Company, 109 Main St., Batavia. Please stop in to Eli Fish during the month of March to view the artwork, since there will be no opening reception because of COVID-19.

You can scan the QR code on the placemats to go to our virtual art show, or you can go to our Facebook page to view the show. When there, also click on the link to vote for your favorite tabletop artwork for People's Choice Awards, which will be annouced on April 1st!