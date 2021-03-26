Batavia Society of Artists holds virtual hands-on art demo with local artist Karen Crittenden April 13

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is having a Virtual Hands-on Art Demonstration by artist Karen Crittenden at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th.

It is open to nonmembers for a $5 fee, please go to the society's Facebook page to sign up. Members will receive an email with Zoom meeting info.

Crittenden is a local mixed-media artist and photographer who owns and operates a niche craft store -- Karen's Yarn Paper Scissors at 550 E. Main St. in Batavia.

She teaches there and offers a variety of lessons. She is a lifelong artist, learner and enjoys sharing what she does with others.

To play along with this mixed-media offering you will need:

Scissors or a craft knife;

Magazines with your images pre-chosen;

Old book pages -- torn or cut out of the book;

Liquid white glue and a glue stick;

Acrylic paint -- any kind, three colors, whether you mix them or have, your choice;

Substrate to put all your treasures onto -- (I will be working on a cereal box side.) (The Dollar Tree store has 8x10 canvas boards, which will work.);

Paper towels or an old damp rag for your hands;

Old paint brush any size;

Newspaper or brown paper to cover your work area.

Optional