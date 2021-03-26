Batavia Society of Artists holds virtual hands-on art demo with local artist Karen Crittenden April 13
Press release:
The Batavia Society of Artists is having a Virtual Hands-on Art Demonstration by artist Karen Crittenden at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th.
It is open to nonmembers for a $5 fee, please go to the society's Facebook page to sign up. Members will receive an email with Zoom meeting info.
Crittenden is a local mixed-media artist and photographer who owns and operates a niche craft store -- Karen's Yarn Paper Scissors at 550 E. Main St. in Batavia.
She teaches there and offers a variety of lessons. She is a lifelong artist, learner and enjoys sharing what she does with others.
To play along with this mixed-media offering you will need:
- Scissors or a craft knife;
- Magazines with your images pre-chosen;
- Old book pages -- torn or cut out of the book;
- Liquid white glue and a glue stick;
- Acrylic paint -- any kind, three colors, whether you mix them or have, your choice;
- Substrate to put all your treasures onto -- (I will be working on a cereal box side.) (The Dollar Tree store has 8x10 canvas boards, which will work.);
- Paper towels or an old damp rag for your hands;
- Old paint brush any size;
- Newspaper or brown paper to cover your work area.
Optional
- Bits of fabric, ribbon or Rick-rack;
- Cut out letters;
- Flat back stones or glass pebbles (need to have a really good glue);
- Sharpie or posca markers;
- **Heat tool or hair dryer to dry layers.
