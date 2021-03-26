Local Matters

March 26, 2021 - 12:54pm

Batavia Society of Artists holds virtual hands-on art demo with local artist Karen Crittenden April 13

posted by Press Release in batavia society of artists, Announcements, Virtual Hands-on Art Demo.

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is having a Virtual Hands-on Art Demonstration by artist Karen Crittenden at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th.

It is open to nonmembers for a $5 fee, please go to the society's Facebook page to sign up. Members will receive an email with Zoom meeting info.

Crittenden is a local mixed-media artist and photographer who owns and operates a niche craft store -- Karen's Yarn Paper Scissors at 550 E. Main St. in Batavia.

She teaches there and offers a variety of lessons. She is a lifelong artist, learner and enjoys sharing what she does with others. 

To play along with this mixed-media offering you will need:

  • Scissors or a craft knife;
  • Magazines with your images pre-chosen;
  • Old book pages -- torn or cut out of the book;
  • Liquid white glue and a glue stick;
  • Acrylic paint -- any kind, three colors, whether you mix them or have, your choice;
  • Substrate to put all your treasures onto -- (I will be working on a cereal box side.) (The Dollar Tree store has 8x10 canvas boards, which will work.);
  • Paper towels or an old damp rag for your hands;
  • Old paint brush any size;
  • Newspaper or brown paper to cover your work area.

Optional

  • Bits of fabric, ribbon or Rick-rack;
  • Cut out letters;
  • Flat back stones or glass pebbles (need to have a really good glue);
  • Sharpie or posca markers;
  • **Heat tool or hair dryer to dry layers.

