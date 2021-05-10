Batavia Society of Artists holds virtual hands-on watercolors demo tomorrow with artist Shauna Blake

Press release:

On Tuesday, May 11th, the Batavia Society of Artists will host Shauna Blake at 7 p.m. for a virtual demonstration via Zoom of watercolors. This demonstration will be hands-on and Blake will encourage you to paint along with her.

You can use whatever materials you have to paint with and she will be demonstrating tips and techniques that she uses. If you don't want to paint along, you can just attend to watch.

The demonstration is designed to be at your comfort level. Please consider joining us, even if you are unable to attend for the whole demonstration.

If you would like more information or have any questions please reach out to us. Also, if you need any help getting on Zoom please let us know as well too and we would be happy to help you get set up!

The event is posted on our Facebook page, too. Please check that out for information as well! If you have not yet paid your dues for the year just let Teresa know and she would be happy to take them before the meeting on Tuesday. All the meeting information is listed below.

Meeting ID: 871 6688 6006

Passcode: Iloveart