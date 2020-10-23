Batavia Society of Artists hosts debut Virtual Art Demo with painter Nov. 10

Submitted images and press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting its debut Virtual Art Demonstration at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10th . Shauna Blake will demonstrate painting on silk with dyes via a virtual Zoom meeting.

Tickets are available on the Batavia Society of Artists Facebook page for $5 for non-members. For more info check out the Facebook page or call Karen Crittenden, the facilitator of the Zoom meeting, at (585) 584-3296.

About Shauna Blake, Artist

Shauna Blake started painting in her early teens and has devoted her entire working life to her artwork. She has a love for nature and the outdoors and uses the inspiration and energy it provides to create her art.

She paints in a wide variety of mediums including, watercolors, acrylics, pen and ink, and silk dyes.

In 1994 she graduated from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a major in Graphic Design and Illustration. She worked in the Graphic Design field for seven years before joining her husband, Brendan, in his glass art business in 2001.

Here she expanded her art by studying and creating lampwork glass beads.

Then in 2009 she discovered silk painting. She found that painting on silk was the perfect fit for her creative and expressive artistic style.

Shauna currently sells her hand-painted silk scarves, silk ribbons and art prints worldwide on her website. www.QuintessenceSilk.com and on the popular Etsy handmade crafts site online.