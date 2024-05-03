Batavia Society of Artists spring art exhibit running the month of May

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is having its Spring Member's Art Exhibit for the month of May at the Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.

Free opening reception in the Gallery Room on Tuesday, May 7 from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

The Judge is Jill Pettigrew and the winners will be announced at 7 p.m. The Virginia Carr-Mumford Scholarship will be awarded then to GCC student Kathryn Blankenship.

Light refreshments will be served. Please come and enjoy this Free Art Show, all are welcome!