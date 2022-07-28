Batavia Swing Band booked for free concert August 6 at County Park

Press release:

Enjoy a free concert on a summer night at the Genesee County Park & Forest on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Meet us at Pavilion D for a concert featuring the Batavia Swing Band.

Bring a lawn chair and your favorite people. First come, first served seating at picnic tables.

Pre-registration is required. Call 585-344-1122. Space is limited. This concert is FREE. Made possible through generous funding by the Association for the Conservation of Recreational and Natural Spaces (ACORNS).