Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 14, 2022 - 9:01am

Batavian Derek Leach rolls perfect game at Mancuso's

posted by Press Release in Sports, Bowling, Genesee Region USBC.

Press release:

After coming close on a couple occasions, Batavian Derek Leach achieved bowling perfection earlier this week in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 42-year-old right-hander rolled a 300 game in game three of what turned out to be a 678 series on lanes 11-12. His previous high games were 299 and 298.

Two others broke the 700 mark in the Monday night league -- left-hander Brian Cline of Middleport, 279--758, and righty Jason Quilliam of Batavia, 268--751.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC:

  • Mike Pettinella of Batavia posted 268--772 in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's, raising his average to 228;
  • Roger Allis of Medina rolled 300--656 in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes, for his seventh USBC-certified perfect game.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break