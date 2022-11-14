Batavian Derek Leach rolls perfect game at Mancuso's

Press release:

After coming close on a couple occasions, Batavian Derek Leach achieved bowling perfection earlier this week in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 42-year-old right-hander rolled a 300 game in game three of what turned out to be a 678 series on lanes 11-12. His previous high games were 299 and 298.

Two others broke the 700 mark in the Monday night league -- left-hander Brian Cline of Middleport, 279--758, and righty Jason Quilliam of Batavia, 268--751.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC:

Mike Pettinella of Batavia posted 268--772 in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's, raising his average to 228;

Roger Allis of Medina rolled 300--656 in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes, for his seventh USBC-certified perfect game.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.