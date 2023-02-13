Batavian Marshall Merle records first 300 game

Longtime league bowler Marshall Merle of Batavia has been a consistent 195-205 average bowler for 35 years at Mancuso Bowling Center.

But, until this past week, perfection on the lanes had eluded the 63-year-old right-hander.

That all changed on Thursday night when he recorded his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League.

After starting with 178, Merle, using a Roto Grip Halo ball, put together 12 consecutive strikes for the perfect game on lanes 17-18. He finished with 193 for a 671 series -- raising his average to 197.

"I got a real break on the 11th ball," said Merle, a mechanic for LandPro. "I missed my mark three boards inside and it just sat there and the 5-7 was up. But right before the rack came down, the 5 fell and rolled into and took out the 7."

Merle said he made a great shot on the 12th ball and all 10 pins went into the pit.

"I've come close many times over the last five years, shooting several 290 games," he said.

In other Genesee Region USBC league play last week:

William Yates of Churchville started with 290 en route to a 770 series in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen. The xx-year-old righty's big series raised his average to 216.

Matt Baker of Elba registered 290 in a 729 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Mike Pettinella of Batavia made it four straight 700 series with 279--762 in the Turnbull Heating Triple League while Mike Szatkowski of Batavia rolled his second straight 700 with 276--732 in the County Line Stone Trios League, both at Mancuso's.

