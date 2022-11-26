Battle of the Publishers takes place behind the bar at GO Art! Dec. 3

Press Release

GO ART! invites the community to support Tom Turnbull and Howard Owens as they battle it out for Ultimate Celebrity Bartender at the GLOWville Afterparty, following Christmas in the City. They will be testing their skills behind the bar at GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1, located at 201 East Main Street, Batavia, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3rd. The event is open to the public for anyone 21 and older.

Turnbull, graduate of the Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Journalism, started out at the Batavia Newspapers Corporation in 1975. He spent nights writing about high school sports and worked in advertising during the day, eventually working his way up to Publisher. Turnbull says that he “looks forward to getting together with Howard" and is hoping they both can raise money for GO ART!

Owens, current Publisher/Executive Editor of the Batavian, started his career in 1986. He has worked with various publications, holding positions of Daily Newspaper Reporter and Editor, Director of New Media, and Director of Digital Publishing. “Tom’s become a good friend,” Owens says, “but it will be fun to renew our old rivalry for a good cause. It should be fun for everybody.”

The contenders have plenty of experience in journalism, but how will they fare behind a bar? Serving a selection of locally made or sourced beer, wines, meads, and ciders, the pair will be in competition to earn the most tips, bragging rights and title of Ultimate Celebrity Bartender. All proceeds go to support GO ART!’s many public programs.

For more info visit goart.org or contact [email protected]

Submitted Photo of Tom Turnbull, left, and Howard Owens rehearsing a pour.