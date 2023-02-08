BCSD: Free pianos to good homes

Via Batavia City School District:

BCSD has a surplus of pianos!

We didn't receive any bids on our lot of pianos at a recent auction, so we're offering the pianos to individuals and organizations in the community who may want one free of charge.

The pianos are available on a first-come-first-served basis, and they will need to be picked up by the interested party (we will assist with removal from our facility). Their condition is as-is with no expressed, written, or implied warranty. BCSD is not responsible for providing personnel, tools, or heavy equipment to aid in removal.

If you're interested, please contact Jim Jacobs via email ([email protected]) by Friday, February 17. All pianos must be picked up by March 1.