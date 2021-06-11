Benitez six-game hitting streak not enough to lift Batavia's offense against Jamestown

Press release:

On the 80th anniversary of Russell E. Diethrick Park, the Jamestown Tarp Skunks picked up their fifth win of the season in a 9-0 victory against the Muckdogs Thursday night.

Not being able to drive in base runners in scoring position and minimizing errors in the field that create crooked numbers on the scoreboard was the difference in the ball game. Batavia was 0-7 with runners in scoring position and left double-digit runners stranded on the base paths.

The fifth inning has been cursed for the Muckdogs so far this season, as Jamestown added five more runs to their 2-0 lead. Three errors in the field played a large part in the blowup inning, with only two of the five runs scored were earned runs for starting pitcher Dathon McGrath.

For Batavia, Abner Benitez increased his hitting streak to six games after a single in the top of the fourth inning, as the Alabama State outfielder is hitting .414. Both Benitez and Daniel Burroway had two-hit performances for the Dogs, as they both had their hits in the fourth and ninth innings, respectively. Luis Rodriguez and Michael Florides had the two other hits for the Muckdogs.

The Muckdogs look to get back to their winning ways on Batavia Blue Devil night at Dwyer Stadium against the Geneva Red Wings tonight (June 11th). Geneva is second in the West Division with a 4-2 record. Last night the Red Wings lost to the Elmira Pioneers extra innings by a score of 5-4.

