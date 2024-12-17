Bergen and Le Roy expansion projects to be reviewed by GCEDC Wednesday

Press Release:

Expansion projects by companies in Bergen and LeRoy submitted to the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) are projected to generate over $4 million in local benefits.

The GCEDC board of directors will consider an initial resolution for Appletree Acres, LLC in the town of Bergen and a final resolution for 9 Lent Avenue, LLC (Rochester Davis Fetch Corp.) in the town of LeRoy at its December 18 meeting.

Appletree Acres, LLC is proposing to add a 15,000 square-foot expansion to an existing 50,000 square-foot warehouse in the Apple Tree Acres corporate park. The $1.015 million investment would create four full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $45,000 and $65,000 plus benefits.

Appletree Acres, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $48,160 and a property tax abatement estimated at $142,785 based on the incremental increase in assessed value generated by the expansion. The project is estimated to generate $2.99 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $19 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

The GCEDC Board of Directors also will consider a final resolution for 9 Lent Avenue, LLC for a proposed 8,000 square-foot light manufacturing and storage facility in the village of LeRoy. The proposed $265,000 project is in addition to an active $3.8 million project renovating a separate facility on the property. The expansion would create two additional full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $62,000 and $72,000 plus benefits.

9 Lent Avenue, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $13,200 and a property tax abatement estimated at $86,016 based on the incremental increase in assessed value generated by the expansion. The project is estimated to generate $1.49 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $17 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

The GCEDC board meeting will be Wednesday, December 18 at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia.

Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting are available at www.gcedc.com.