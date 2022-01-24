BHS Alpine ski team hitting the slopes

Article by Matt Holman, Ski Coach

Saturday was a picturesque day at Swain. Cold, sunny and partly cloudy. A perfect day for ski racing. The racecourse was all but bulletproof on Wheels Run after a large amount of natural snowfall followed by a few days of cold temperatures.

One Run of Giant Slalom:

Sophomore Lily Wagner had her best finish of her young career. She finished in 13th place in the morning giant slalom race. Lily has been training hard all season and we are finally seeing the results. This is her second top 15 finish this season. Sophia Minuto was 21st, Abby Bestine was 26th and Quinn Woeller was 29th. The Girls finished 6th. Boys competitors Ben Stone was 18th and Ethan Bradley was 24th.

Two Runs of Slalom:

Lily Wagner finished 18th, Sophia Minuto 22nd, Abby Bestine 23rd, Quinn Woeller 24th. Ben Stone 20th

Quinn's second run time was an improvement of a full second and finished 3rd on the team. This team's improvement this year has been phenomenal, The team is looking forward to Monday's training session with a two-run Slalom Race on Wednesday 1/26

Photo submitted by Matt Holman. Lily Wagner, Sophia Minuto, Abby Bestine, and Quinn Woeller