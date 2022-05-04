BHS to honor Musicians of Note on May 13

Press release:

Musicians of Note, an event honoring past Batavia High School graduates who have made an impact in music, will host its 3rd annual ceremony on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the Batavia High School Auditorium at 7:00 pm.

Honorees will be recognized with a video presentation and performance ensembles to celebrate their achievements. A plaque featuring their accomplishments will be displayed on the new Musicians of Note wall at Batavia High School.

This year’s five recipients of the 3rd annual Musician of Note Award include:

Lyle Mark: Class of 1938,

US Navy, WWII, Leader of Mellville, Rhode Island Naval Base Dance Band

27-year career as music director for Elba Central School

A 34-year member of Genesee Symphony

A more than 50-year member of Batavia Concert Band

Private music instructor and mentor to area students and musicians

Beth Ann Lambein Hooker: Class of 1963

Julia E. Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam, BS Music Education-Voice Major, graduated 1967

Taught Grades K-12 Vocal Music Oak field-Alabama, Baldwinsville & LeRoy, New York 33 Years (1967-2000)

Methodist Church Youth & Sanctuary Choir Director (16 Years)

Directed/Produced/Appeared in 132 Theatrical Productions over 54 years (1968-2022)

Mark Hoerbelt: Class of 1986

Baritone In All-State Chorus (1985)

Area All-State Chorus and Orchestra (violin) (1983-1985)

Teacher at Alexander High School/Middle School (2005-present)

Music minister at Resurrection Parish (1999-present)

Genesee Chorale conductor (2000-2005)

Jacqueline Siegel McLean: Class of 2002

Choir Director at Newfield Central School District (2006-2010)

Choir Director at LeRoy Central School District (2010-present)

Golden Apple Award Recipient 2018

LeRoy Musical Artistic Director of Stars of Tomorrow, award-winning musical program (2010-present)\

Proud music educator of several Conference All-State, Area All-State, and All-County students (2006-present)

Cindy Baldwin: Retired Music Teacher BCSD 1984-2011