BID charged up over new EV stations in Downtown Batavia

Press release:

City of Batavia officials and community leaders were joined by leaders from National Grid to commemorate the installation of four new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The stations were made possible through National Grid’s Make-Ready Electric Vehicle program, which funds electricity infrastructure costs associated with new EV charging stations for its upstate electric business customers.

For the Batavia stations – two located at Mancuso Bowling Center, 214 East Main St. and two at The City Church, 210 E. Main St. – National Grid’s program covered more than 90 percent of the infrastructure costs to install the stations.

“The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District Board of Directors was excited to pursue this project and are thrilled to see four EV charging locations within our downtown,” said Beth Kemp, executive director, Batavia Business Improvement District (BID). “We would not have been able to move forward with these progressive additions to our downtown without the assistance of National Grid, NYSERDA, Rick Mancuso, and Marty Macdonald. Thank you to all partners involved.”

“Electric vehicle adoption is on the rise in New York State, and EV charging stations are a great way to attract employees, and also a great way to attract and retain new customers,” said Paul Gister, customer and community engagement manager, National Grid, who added that the stations have become more popular among landlords seeking to attract and retain tenants, as well as helping New York State achieve its energy targets by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

National Grid’s EV charging program is available for businesses, multi-unit residential buildings and retail stores, as well as parks and vacation destinations. The company also offers a program for companies looking to electrify their fleets, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and meet the de-carbonization goals of the states where the utility operates.



“These programs include incentives for customers who have an eye on the future, who support clean energy initiatives, and are providing a necessity for the vehicles that will take us there,” Gister said. “Initiatives like these are at the heart of how we collaborate with customers and significantly impact our communities and community partners. These kinds of collaborations are central to our Project C initiative, which was created to inspire change and create a more equitable future for our customers and communities.”

Added Rick Mancuso, owner of Mancuso Bowling Center and TF Brown’s Restaurant, “We were presented with an opportunity to provide EV charging stations through programs offered by National Grid and NYSERDA through the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District. We believe that with the increase of electric car sales there will be a need for stations and at the same time, these stations will drive traffic to the downtown area as well as the surrounding businesses. We’d like to thank Beth Kemp and the BID for their support of not only this project but also, all that the organization does for the Batavia Business Improvement District.”

“The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is proud to promote, support, and connect our local business and tourism communities. We believe passionately in collaborations that enhance our abilities to live, work and play in Genesee County,” said Erik Fix, president, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful for our partnership with National Grid and the BID and appreciate them working together to bring EV Car Charging Stations to downtown Batavia. Congratulations to both organizations and thank you to National Grid for continuing to invest in our community!”