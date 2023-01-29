Big scores at Mancuso's: Herold 814, Pettinella 785, Culp 299--772, Bailey 771; Alex Allis, Ross 300 in Medina

Press release:

Batavian Shayne Herold notched his second United States Bowling Congress honor score of the season on Friday night, putting together a 30-strike effort for an 814 in the County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 32-year-old right-hander, a commercial driver for Noco Energy in Akron, recorded games of 279-268-267 on lanes 23-24 to eclipse his previous high series of 777 (bowled at Legion Lanes in Le Roy). He had the first seven strikes in game one, 10 strikes in game two and nine in the third game.

Using a Storm Pro-Motion ball, Herold said he kept the ball just outside the second arrow for all three games.

"The shot stayed about the same throughout," he said. "I really didn't have to move much at all, maybe a couple boards left in game three."

For his achievement, Herold, a 209 average bowler, said he will be selecting the USBC crystal award to go with the one he received for his first 300 game at Legion Lanes in February 2018. His second perfect game came last month at the Le Roy hall.

Herold's 814 was one of several big scores in Genesee Region USBC action at Mancuso's last week:

GRUSBC Hall of Famer Mike Pettinella of Batavia finished with 268-269 for a 785 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League, raising his season average to 232. Chris Bailey of Batavia also had the hot hand, ending with a 279 game for a 771 series.

Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls started with a 299 game en route to 772 in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League, lifting his average to 236.

At Medina Lanes, two Medina residents posted 300 games in the Sunday Rolloffs League -- Alex Allis, 300--774, and John Ross, 300--772. Allis now has three perfect games while Ross' 300 is his first.

