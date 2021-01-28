Black History Month contest: Third- through fifth-graders invited to write about someone they look up to

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for students in third through fifth grade to shine! February is Black History Month and for the past three decades Tops has been proud to salute and educate the community about those who have accomplished remarkable achievements in their lifetime.

Now it is your turn as the youth of America to honor those in your own lives whom you admire most who are of African American descent -- your mom, pastor, coach -- even your big brother.

Please submit a paragraph, or more, by Feb. 19 describing why they are someone you look up to for a chance to win not only $100 for your school, but a $50 Tops gift card for yourself so that you can treat your family, or the person nominated, to a special dinner and dessert.

“Tops has been dedicated to educating the community about Black History Month for the past three decades, but thought this year we’d welcome the youth of our community to share with us as to whom they admire,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops. “We hope that area teachers embrace this unique opportunity with their students -- whether they’re teaching virtually or in person.”

For more details on the contest, please visit http://topsmarkets.com/blackhistorymonth for contest rules and deadlines for submission.