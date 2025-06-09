Board of Elections announces key dates, details for June 24 Republican primary

Press Release:

The Genesee County Board of Elections announces important dates and details for the upcoming Primary Election on June 24, 2025. New York State has a closed primary system, which means only voters registered in the Republican Party may vote in this primary.

There are four Republican Primary Elections in three jurisdictions:

Town of Le Roy (Masonic Community Center & Knights of Columbus)

City of Batavia – ONLY Wards 4 & 5 (ARC Community Center & Ascension Parish)

Town of Byron (Byron Town Hall)

Polls will be open on Primary Day, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all sites are accessible.

To confirm your polling location, visit: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or call the Board of Elections at 585-815-7804.

Early Voting Schedule:

Early voting will take place over nine days at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd. Batavia:

Saturday, June 14: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 15: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Monday, June 16: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17: noon - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18: noon - 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 19: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Friday, June 20: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 22: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Absentee Ballot Deadlines:

Voters may request an absentee ballot by contacting the Genesee County Board of Elections or by using the NY State Portal at: https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/

Key deadlines include:

June 14: Last day for the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application

June 23: Last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot

June 24: Absentee ballots must be received by the poll site or the Board of Elections by 9 p.m.

June 24: Last day to postmark an absentee ballot (must be received by July 1)

July 1: Deadline for military/special federal absentee ballots to be received

Voter Registration Deadlines:

To be eligible to vote in the Primary Election, voter registration applications must be received by June 14.

In-person registration is available at the Genesee County Board of Elections or at any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act.

The Board of Elections office at 15 Main St., Batavia will also be open for registration on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Please note: any party enrollment changes will not take effect until after the Primary Election.

Address Changes:

All changes of address must be received by June 9.

For questions, registration forms, or absentee applications, contact the Genesee County Board of Elections at 585-815-7804 or visit www.geneseeny.gov/elections.