Bob Bialkowski completes aviation survival course in Oklahoma

Press release:

Councilmember at Large Bob Bialkowski, who serves as an Aircraft Commander in the USCG Auxiliary, completed an extensive course on aviation survival.

This two-day course was conducted at the FAA’s Mike Mulroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 27 and 28.

CG Auxiliary pilots from the United States convened on Sunday, June 26 in preparation for the course which began the next morning.

The course was an intense two days and covered many aspects of emergency egress from aircraft and survival.

The topics covered and practiced included:

Flight Physiology, Spatial Disorientation, and Flight Simulator.

Emergency egress which was taught in a smoke-filled airliner fuselage

Water survival skills (significant time in pool) including emergency raft, rescue hoist, survival and emergency equipment training.

Cold room, Cold weather survival skills.

High altitude chamber with reduced oxygen levels to teach the debilitating effects of hypoxia which leads to unconsciousness.

Many classroom hours were spent with FAA instructors teaching the above subjects.

All the attendees successfully completed the training and returned home on Tuesday evening.