Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 17, 2022 - 12:13pm

BOCES announces senior awards

posted by Press Release in BOCES, news, education.

abigail_carney_pavilion.jpg

Press release:

The Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center is proud to announce the achievements of its seniors.  The award winners, their programs, home schools and scholarships received, are noted below.

  • Abigail Carney, Pavilion, Health Careers Academy, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship
  • Alexa Wolcott, Pavilion, Culinary Arts, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship
  • Jenna Gilbert, Oakfield-Alabama, Health Careers Academy, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship
  • Carlyn Hanlin, Alexander, Building Trades, Livingston Associates Best in Class Award
  • Joseph Rebmann, Alexander, Electro-Mechanical Trades, Livingston Associates Best in Class Award
  • Connor Gale, Byron-Bergen, Automotive Technology, Student of the Year for the AM session
  • David Gracie, LeRoy, Auto Body Repair, Student of the Year for the PM session
  • Courtney Schum, Alexander, Health Careers Academy, Batavia Rotary Club Memorial Fund Scholarship
  • Neva Saile, Alexander, Health Careers Academy, The Kiwanis Club of Batavia Outstanding Citizenship Award
  • Parker Dobson, Oakfield Alabama, Building Trades, Blakeslee Award
  • Hope Bell, Attica, Building Trades, Doug Dayton Memorial Award
  • Brayden Woods, Alexander, Building Trades, Ignatius J. Radesi Memorial Award
  • Alex Lamb, Pembroke, Building Trades, Paul Levin’s Memorial Award
  • Lucas Durfee, Attica, Building Trades, Pullinzi Family Scholarship
  • Andrew Newell, Attica, Building Trades, Batavia Rod & Gun Club Memorial Scholarship
  • LiliAna Espinoza, Batavia, Culinary Arts, Chef Russell Bugbee Memorial Award
  • Alexa Wolcott, Pavilion, Culinary Arts, Josh Mouery Memorial Award
  • Alexander Lynn, Cal-Mum, Electro-Mechanical Trades, The James P. Donnelly Memorial Award
  • Adam Risewick, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades, The James P. Donnelly Memorial Award

Submitted photos. 

Top photo: Julie Donlon, E.d.D., Deputy Superintendent, GV BOCES (left) presents the Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Carney, a Health Careers Academy student from Pavilion.

alex_lynn_cal-mum.jpg

Alexander Lynn (left), an Electro-Mechanical Trades student from Cal-Mum, accepts the James P. Donnelly Memorial Award from Rich Monroe, Electro-Mechanical Trades Instructor.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break