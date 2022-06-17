June 17, 2022 - 12:13pm
BOCES announces senior awards
Press release:
The Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center is proud to announce the achievements of its seniors. The award winners, their programs, home schools and scholarships received, are noted below.
- Abigail Carney, Pavilion, Health Careers Academy, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship
- Alexa Wolcott, Pavilion, Culinary Arts, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship
- Jenna Gilbert, Oakfield-Alabama, Health Careers Academy, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship
- Carlyn Hanlin, Alexander, Building Trades, Livingston Associates Best in Class Award
- Joseph Rebmann, Alexander, Electro-Mechanical Trades, Livingston Associates Best in Class Award
- Connor Gale, Byron-Bergen, Automotive Technology, Student of the Year for the AM session
- David Gracie, LeRoy, Auto Body Repair, Student of the Year for the PM session
- Courtney Schum, Alexander, Health Careers Academy, Batavia Rotary Club Memorial Fund Scholarship
- Neva Saile, Alexander, Health Careers Academy, The Kiwanis Club of Batavia Outstanding Citizenship Award
- Parker Dobson, Oakfield Alabama, Building Trades, Blakeslee Award
- Hope Bell, Attica, Building Trades, Doug Dayton Memorial Award
- Brayden Woods, Alexander, Building Trades, Ignatius J. Radesi Memorial Award
- Alex Lamb, Pembroke, Building Trades, Paul Levin’s Memorial Award
- Lucas Durfee, Attica, Building Trades, Pullinzi Family Scholarship
- Andrew Newell, Attica, Building Trades, Batavia Rod & Gun Club Memorial Scholarship
- LiliAna Espinoza, Batavia, Culinary Arts, Chef Russell Bugbee Memorial Award
- Alexa Wolcott, Pavilion, Culinary Arts, Josh Mouery Memorial Award
- Alexander Lynn, Cal-Mum, Electro-Mechanical Trades, The James P. Donnelly Memorial Award
- Adam Risewick, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades, The James P. Donnelly Memorial Award
Submitted photos.
Top photo: Julie Donlon, E.d.D., Deputy Superintendent, GV BOCES (left) presents the Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Carney, a Health Careers Academy student from Pavilion.
Alexander Lynn (left), an Electro-Mechanical Trades student from Cal-Mum, accepts the James P. Donnelly Memorial Award from Rich Monroe, Electro-Mechanical Trades Instructor.
