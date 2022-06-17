BOCES announces senior awards

Press release:

The Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center is proud to announce the achievements of its seniors. The award winners, their programs, home schools and scholarships received, are noted below. Abigail Carney, Pavilion, Health Careers Academy, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Alexa Wolcott, Pavilion, Culinary Arts, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Jenna Gilbert, Oakfield-Alabama, Health Careers Academy, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Carlyn Hanlin, Alexander, Building Trades, Livingston Associates Best in Class Award

Joseph Rebmann, Alexander, Electro-Mechanical Trades, Livingston Associates Best in Class Award

Connor Gale, Byron-Bergen, Automotive Technology, Student of the Year for the AM session

David Gracie, LeRoy, Auto Body Repair, Student of the Year for the PM session

Courtney Schum, Alexander, Health Careers Academy, Batavia Rotary Club Memorial Fund Scholarship

Neva Saile, Alexander, Health Careers Academy, The Kiwanis Club of Batavia Outstanding Citizenship Award

Parker Dobson, Oakfield Alabama, Building Trades, Blakeslee Award

Hope Bell, Attica, Building Trades, Doug Dayton Memorial Award

Brayden Woods, Alexander, Building Trades, Ignatius J. Radesi Memorial Award

Alex Lamb, Pembroke, Building Trades, Paul Levin’s Memorial Award

Lucas Durfee, Attica, Building Trades, Pullinzi Family Scholarship

Andrew Newell, Attica, Building Trades, Batavia Rod & Gun Club Memorial Scholarship

LiliAna Espinoza, Batavia, Culinary Arts, Chef Russell Bugbee Memorial Award

Alexa Wolcott, Pavilion, Culinary Arts, Josh Mouery Memorial Award

Alexander Lynn, Cal-Mum, Electro-Mechanical Trades, The James P. Donnelly Memorial Award

Adam Risewick, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades, The James P. Donnelly Memorial Award

Submitted photos.

Top photo: Julie Donlon, E.d.D., Deputy Superintendent, GV BOCES (left) presents the Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship to Abigail Carney, a Health Careers Academy student from Pavilion.

Alexander Lynn (left), an Electro-Mechanical Trades student from Cal-Mum, accepts the James P. Donnelly Memorial Award from Rich Monroe, Electro-Mechanical Trades Instructor.