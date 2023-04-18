BOCES unveils new nursing lab

Press release:

The brand new nursing lab at Genesee Valley BOCES Adult Education program is designed to provide students with a realistic hospital environment where they can practice and enhance their nursing skills. The lab has various types of high, mid, and low-level simulation mannequins. Each sim has different features and functions that can be controlled by an iPad. For example, high-fidelity mannequins can blink, breathe, have bowel sounds, and produce various heart sounds, providing students with a realistic experience of caring for a real patient.

The sims lab allows students to practice a head-to-toe patient assessment as well as emergent situations that can occur during a shift. The updated lab helps them to prepare for their clinical rotation experiences, which in turn prepares them for the workforce. The lab features large patient screen monitors that give the students a look at their patients' vital statistics, and it sets off an alarm showing abnormal readings, which tells students they need to react.

The lab also has a special simulator called a "mom stimulator," which can simulate the process of childbirth and postpartum complications such as hemorrhaging. This simulator can be operated manually or through an automated system, providing students with a comprehensive learning experience. There are a lot of things students don’t get to experience in their clinical rotations but are now able to simulate in this new lab.

In addition to these simulation mannequins, the lab has new equipment, such as IV machines and feeding pumps, to give students a more comprehensive understanding of working with medical equipment. Students have the chance to practice their skills on mannequins which helps prepare them for a job in the medical field. The nursing lab is set up for students to practice different procedures, such as practicing straight catheterization, wound care, and practicing medication administration.

Overall, the nursing lab provides students with a safe and realistic environment to learn and practice their nursing skills. With the help of this lab and experienced instructors, students can gain valuable hands-on experience that will prepare them for the challenges of working as licensed practical nurses.

The Genesee Valley BOCES LPN program is a 1200-clock-hour program, certified by the New York State Education Department, and is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Graduates of the program receive a certificate of completion of licensed practical nursing. The LPN Program has a 90 percent passing rate for the NCLEX exam.