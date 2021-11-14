Bolivar man charged with manslaughter following fatal collision in Pavilion

Press release:

On November 13, 2021, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of SP Batavia arrested Brennan M. Dean, 20 of Bolivar, NY was arrested for Manslaughter (C Felony), Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd degree (D Felony), Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4thdegree (E Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree (A Misdemeanor), Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident, DWAI-Drugs (1192-4) and additional Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

On November 12, 2021, at approximately 2:30 PM, Troopers out of SP Warsaw responded to Starr Road and Crossman Road in the town of Pavilion for a one-car collision. Further investigation revealed that 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on Starr Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the roadway at a curve striking a utility pole. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator, Dean attempted to leave the scene when patrols were able to locate him in the area. Dean was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Once Dean was released from Strong Memorial Hospital, he was arrested and transported to SP Batavia for processing. Dean was arraigned at the town of Pavilion and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

The vehicle involved in this incident was reported stolen out of North Tonawanda earlier on November 12, 2021.

The passenger has not been identified at this time.

New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.

This is still an ongoing criminal investigation.