Botts-Fiorito Post in Le Roy honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Trigon Park

Press Release:

The following is the schedule of events and activities being conducted this Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, by Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion:

9:45 a.m. - Form up at the American Legion parking lot for the Annual Memorial Parade.

10:30 a.m. - Parade "Steps off"

11 a.m. - Memorial Day program commences at the Trigon Park Memorial

Introduction and Welcome by Commander David A. Rumsey

Invocation by Post Chaplain Gary Bassett

National Anthem sung by Ms. Aubrey Puccio, Senior LHS!

Introduction of the 2025 “Poppy Girl”- Ms. Brair DeBellis and 2 “Poppy Ambassadors” Noah and Elijah Ford

Speaker: Mr. James Ellison, USN, Ret.

Reading of list of deceased veterans who have passed away in the past year with the placement of Memorial flag for each veteran.

Playing of "Taps" followed by Firing Squad volley

Benediction and closing by Post Chaplain Gary Bassett

Singing of “God Bless America” led by Aubrey Puccio and the combined Le Roy High School bands.

11:45 a.m. - DISMISS