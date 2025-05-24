 Skip to main content

Botts-Fiorito Post in Le Roy honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Trigon Park

By Press Release

Press Release:

The following is the schedule of events and activities being conducted this Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, by Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion:

9:45 a.m. - Form up at the American Legion parking lot for the Annual Memorial Parade.

10:30 a.m. - Parade "Steps off"

11 a.m. - Memorial Day program commences at the Trigon Park Memorial

  • Introduction and Welcome by Commander David A. Rumsey
  • Invocation by Post Chaplain Gary Bassett
  • National Anthem sung by Ms. Aubrey Puccio, Senior LHS!
  • Introduction of the 2025 “Poppy Girl”- Ms. Brair DeBellis and 2 “Poppy Ambassadors” Noah and Elijah Ford
  • Speaker: Mr. James Ellison, USN, Ret.
  • Reading of list of deceased veterans who have passed away in the past year with the placement of Memorial flag for each veteran.
  • Playing of "Taps" followed by Firing Squad volley
  • Benediction and closing by Post Chaplain Gary Bassett
  • Singing of “God Bless America” led by Aubrey Puccio and the combined Le Roy High School bands.

11:45 a.m. - DISMISS

  • Hot dogs (Zweigles) and soft drinks free to all after Parade at the Legion Post Home located at 53 West Main Street immediately following the parade.

