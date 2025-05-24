Botts-Fiorito Post in Le Roy honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Trigon Park

Press Release:
The following is the schedule of events and activities being conducted this Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, by Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion:
9:45 a.m. - Form up at the American Legion parking lot for the Annual Memorial Parade.
10:30 a.m. - Parade "Steps off"
11 a.m. - Memorial Day program commences at the Trigon Park Memorial
- Introduction and Welcome by Commander David A. Rumsey
- Invocation by Post Chaplain Gary Bassett
- National Anthem sung by Ms. Aubrey Puccio, Senior LHS!
- Introduction of the 2025 “Poppy Girl”- Ms. Brair DeBellis and 2 “Poppy Ambassadors” Noah and Elijah Ford
- Speaker: Mr. James Ellison, USN, Ret.
- Reading of list of deceased veterans who have passed away in the past year with the placement of Memorial flag for each veteran.
- Playing of "Taps" followed by Firing Squad volley
- Benediction and closing by Post Chaplain Gary Bassett
- Singing of “God Bless America” led by Aubrey Puccio and the combined Le Roy High School bands.
11:45 a.m. - DISMISS
- Hot dogs (Zweigles) and soft drinks free to all after Parade at the Legion Post Home located at 53 West Main Street immediately following the parade.