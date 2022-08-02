Bowling league meetings set for Aug. 16, 18

Press release:

League secretary meetings for the 2022-23 bowling season are scheduled for Aug. 16 at T.F. Brown’s in Batavia and Aug. 18 at Mount Morris Lanes.

Both meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be available at no charge, courtesy of the Genesee Region USBC.

Informational kits for secretaries of leagues at Medina Lanes, Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Legion Lanes in Le Roy and Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen will be distributed at the Aug. 16 meeting.

Kits for secretaries of leagues at Mount Morris Lanes, Perry Bowling Center and Letchworth Pines in Portageville will be distributed at the Aug. 18 meeting.

GRUSBC President Mike Johnson and Association Manager Mike Pettinella will be at the meetings to talk about the association’s league and tournament programs and changes for the coming season.

League secretaries of record will be notified by telephone later this week.