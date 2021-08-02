Bowling league secretary meetings set for Aug. 10, 12

Press release:

The Genesee Region USBC Board of Directors has scheduled meetings for league secretaries to pick up supplies for the 2021-22 season for Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen and Thursday, Aug. 12 at Mount Morris Lanes. Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting in Bergen is set up for secretaries at the following bowling centers: Medina Lanes, Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Legion Lanes in Le Roy and Rose Garden Bowl.

The meeting in Mount Morris is set up for secretaries from Mount Morris Lanes, Perry Bowling Center, Livingston Lanes in Geneseo and Letchworth Pines in Portageville.

Association Manager Mike Pettinella will have kits prepared for the secretaries and will go over different areas of the GRUSBC program, including changes for the coming season. New President Mike Johnson also plans to be at the meetings.

League secretaries of record will be notified by telephone later this week.