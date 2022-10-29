Bowling tournaments abound as November rolls around

Press release:

Several Genesee Region bowling tournaments are in store for the month of November.

The list includes:

Nov. 5-6, Genesee Region USBC Gladys Ford Senior Women, Le Roy Legion Lanes.

GRUSBC women members age 50 and over are eligible to compete, with bowlers divided into six age classifications. Entry fee is $30. Winners are determined by three-game pinfall with handicap. To enter, contact Joann Van Duser at [email protected] or by calling 585-370-1671.

Nov. 5-6, PAWS Triples No-Tap, Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion.

Squad times are noon, 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Entry fee is $75 per team and one in six teams will cash in the handicap event. To enter, contact Curtis Foss at 585-590-0804 or Oak Orchard Bowl at 585-589-6900. Proceeds will benefit PAWS Animal Shelter in Albion.

Nov. 12, 3-Person No-Tap to Benefit Claude Schultz, Mancuso Bowling Center, Batavia.

Squad times are 1 and 3 p.m. for the handicap fundraiser. Entry fee is $90 per team, with $15 of each team entry going toward Schultz’ medical expenses. First prize is $750, based on 40 entries, and one in six will cash. To enter, contact Mark Brown at 716-474-7960.

Nov. 13, 15th annual Triple O Mechanical Singles Handicap, Rose Garden Bowl, Bergen.

A $700 first prize, based on 48 entries, is being offered with the entry fee at $40. Squad times are 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with eliminator finals to follow. Incentives for women, senior (55 and over) and super senior (65 and over) are part of the rules. To enter, contact Mike Pettinella at 585-861-0404.

Nov, 26, 17th annual GRUSBC Senior Masters, Oak Orchard Bowl, Albion.

Qualifying squad times are 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., with the finals set for 4 p.m. Entry fee is $40, with first prize, based on 48 entries, at $350 plus a free entry into the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial in January. One in four will cash in the scratch tournament. To enter, contact Paul Spiotta at 202-6458.