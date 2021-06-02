Boys Basketball Training Camp offered this summer with Coach Brasky
Press release:
A Basketball Training Camp for the experienced and serious player only will be offered to boys in grades seven through 12 in Batavia city schools, and college.
July 5th - Aug. 6th (5-week program)
Cost: $350* **
*Sibling Discount: First sibling full price each one after is $175
**Team Discount: $325 per player for teams of five or more attending.
Players must bring their own basketballs.
********Here's a two-page PDF containing the flier and the APPLICATION FORM.********
Coach is Buddy Brasky, Batavia High School's Varsity Boys head coach. Under his direction, Batavia has won 12 league titles, six sectional titles, and has reached the state semifinals four times over the last 18 years.
He has been awarded Section V Coach of the Year six times, Monroe County Coach of the Year six times and All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year. Over this time, Brasky has developed numerous collegiate players including NJCAA and NCAA D3 All-Americans.
This year's Basketball Training Camp will also feature Pembroke Varsity Boys Coach Matt Shay, former D1 and overseas player Billy Truitt, and former Batavia standout Jalen Smith.
SESSION 1
Boys Grades 10th-12th & College
Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. / Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SESSION 2
Boys Grades 7th-9th
Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. / Friday 9 to 11 a.m.
OFFENSIVE SKILL DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING:
- Ball-handling -- Stationary and on the Move
- Shooting: 200-300 shots per day
- 1 on 1 Moves: Single Direction, Double Direction, Triple Direction
- On the Move: Wrist Roll Series, Change of Direction Series
-
Post Move Series
-
Point Guard Instruction
-
Full Court and 1/2 Court Game Situations
-
Layup Series
WHY OUR CAMP?
Value – Campers receive 35 hours of basketball instruction.
Cost -- Compare our price of $350 to other camps, which can be over $500.
Repetition -- Your player will be receiving instruction and we'll be instilling them with positive habits over a five-week time period, not three or four days like most camps.
Some accomplishments by camp alumni:
- Zach Gilebarto: 1st Team All Greater Rochester
- Emily Reynolds: D2 Sectional MVP
- Ronald Mcdonald: All Star
- Brandon Burke: Rochester Ronald Mcdonald All Star
- John Hochmouth: GR Player of the Year
- Malachi Chenault: A2 Sectional MVP
- Justice Fagan (Medaille College): 1st Team Monroe County
- Jeff Redband (Daemen College): 1st Team All Greater Rochester 2x
- Tyler Elliott (Alfred St.): C3 Sectional MVP
- Mckaylee Croll (Alfred U.): Rochester Ronald Mcdonald All Star
- Mel Taylor (Mansfield): 1st Team All Greater Rochester
- Montana Vescovi: Rochester Ronald Mcdonald All Star
- Alex Flattery: C1 Sectional MVP
- McKenzie Bezon (St. John Fisher): 2x NYS Class D Player of the Year
- Jalen Smith (Medaille College): 1st Team All Greater Rochester
- Anthony Ricotta: Perry’s all-time leading scorer
- Andrew Hoy (Hobart): Batavia’s all-time leading scorer
