BPD promotes Lindsay to sergeant

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is honored to announce the promotion of Officer Christopher "CJ" Lindsay to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Lindsay began his career with the City of Batavia Police Department in September of 2014.

He attended the Basic Police Academy at the Monroe County Public Safety Training Center, graduating in 2015.

Sergeant Lindsay is a Field Training Officer, Bicycle Patrol Officer and a member of the Department's Emergency Response Team. He has been active in community events and has received recognition from the Department, City and community for his work on several cases.

Sergeant Lindsay is a 2006 graduate of Cornerstone Christian Academy, where he received his high school diploma and then attended Genesee Community College, graduating in 2013 with his Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice.

Sergeant Lindsay will be assigned to the swing shift.