Brasky to host annual summer Basketball Training Camp

Batavia High School Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Training Camp at The Batavia City Schools this summer.

Brasky will be joined by Matt Shay, boys varsity coach at Pembroke HS, Billy Truitt, former Division 1 and professional basketball player, Tim Sullivan, well respected skills instructor and Tim Stevens, boys varsity assistant coach at Batavia HS.

Basketball Training Camp will be held from July 5th- August 8th. There will be 2 sessions:

1. Monday/Wednesday from 10-12:30 and Friday from 11-1 for boys in grades 10-college.

2. Tuesday/Thursday from 10-12:30 and Friday from 9-11 for boys in grades 7-9.

This is a five-week program that will emphasize offensive skill development. The program is open to boys grades 7 to college. The cost for the program is $350. For an application, email Buddy Brasky at [email protected]