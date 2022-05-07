Local Matters

May 7, 2022 - 8:00am

Brasky to host annual summer Basketball Training Camp

posted by Press Release in Buddy Brasky, sports, basketball.

bataviahoopscamp2017.jpg

Press release:

Batavia High School Coach Buddy Brasky will hold a Basketball Training Camp at The Batavia City Schools this summer.

Brasky will be joined by Matt Shay, boys varsity coach at Pembroke HS,  Billy Truitt, former Division 1 and professional basketball player,  Tim Sullivan, well respected skills instructor and Tim Stevens, boys varsity assistant coach at Batavia HS.

Basketball Training Camp will be held from July 5th- August 8th.  There will be 2 sessions:

1. Monday/Wednesday from 10-12:30 and Friday from 11-1 for boys in grades 10-college.

2. Tuesday/Thursday from 10-12:30 and Friday from 9-11 for boys in grades 7-9.

This is a five-week program that will emphasize offensive skill development.  The program is open to boys grades 7 to college.  The cost for the program is $350.  For an application, email Buddy Brasky at  [email protected]

Photo: File photo of 2017 camp.

