BSA hosting plein air demo by Batavia artist Kevin Feary

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Kevin Feary in a Plein Art Painting (painting outdoors) demonstration on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The demonstration will be held at Karen's Yarn, Paper and Scissors, in the back yard, at 550 E. Main St., Batavia. Bring a lawn chair.

Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee.

Kevin will base a quick demo on how to capture light effects through observing how the light hits a bush or potted plant or some other simple object. There will be something in Karen's backyard we can use to get sunlight where he can demonstrate how the light hits an object and how we can create an impression of that on our canvas. He will also try to demonstrate how to paint scrub and weeds to add interest. People can bring their paint gear and give it a try, kind of like a short class, hands-on thing.

Kevin will do his best to keep it quick so people can try it if they want.