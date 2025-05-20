Building Champions Basketball Camp coming to GCC this July

Press Release:

The Building Champions Basketball Camp is set to return this summer, offering athletes in Grades 1 through 7 the opportunity to develop core basketball skills in a fun, structured environment. The camp will take place from July 7–10 at the newly designated location, Zambito Gymnasium at GCC, located at 1 College Road, Batavia.

Campers will receive training in fundamental basketball areas including dribbling and ball handling, shooting, passing and catching, defense, footwork, and movement. Each day, participants will have access to a hydration station and a healthy snack, with a pizza party planned as part of the experience. All athletes will receive a camp T-shirt and have the opportunity to be recognized as “Camper of the Day” or to win the “MVP of the Week” trophy.

Camp Schedule:

Grades 1 - 3 : 2 - 4 p.m.

: 2 - 4 p.m. Grades 4 - 7: 5 - 7 p.m.

Registration Fee: $125

For more information, contact Camp Director Coach Zambito at 585-813-8592 or ciaci4zambito@gmail.com.