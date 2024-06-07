Building Champions basketball camp registration opens Saturday

Press Release:

Youth basketball players will have the opportunity to build their skills at the upcoming Building Champions basketball camp, set to take place from August 5 - 8 at Elba Central School gymnasium.

Registration for the camp will kick off at Elba High School on Saturday, June 8, from 10 - 11 a.m.

The camp will be divided into two sessions for different age groups. Students in grades 1 to 3 will have sessions from 9 to 11 a.m., while those in grades 4 to 6 will have theirs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Building Champions will focus on essential basketball skills including handling, passing, shooting, and defense. Both boys and girls in grades 1 to 6 are encouraged to participate and hone their abilities on the court.

Campers can expect a range of amenities throughout the camp, including access to a daily hydration station, healthy snacks, a pizza party, a commemorative t-shirt, and the exciting opportunity to compete for the "MVP" of the week trophy.

The cost of enrollment stands at $100 per camper. For those unable to attend the registration event, inquiries and registrations can be made by contacting Coach Zambito at 585-813-8592 or via email at ciaci4zambito@gmail.com.

For young athletes seeking to elevate their basketball skills in a supportive and engaging environment, Building Champions promises a rewarding experience.