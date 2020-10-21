Business Council of NYS endorses Assemblyman Hawley for reelection

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is celebrating his endorsement and continued partnership with the Business Council of New York State Inc., as he continues his reelection campaign. Hawley, a committed advocate for businesses, their owners and their employees, is thrilled to continue his push for better business laws and fair treatment in government with the backing of the Business Council.

“I am both humbled and honored that the Business Council has recognized me for endorsement, as advocating for business owners and their workers is the reason I got into government,” Hawley said.

“In a post-coronavirus world, businesses need the support, cooperation and understanding of state government to help them jump-start the economy and return New York to the hub of industry and enterprise that it has always been known for.”

The Business Council of New York State Inc., is the leading business organization in New York State, representing the interests of large and small firms throughout the state. Their membership is made up of roughly 2,400 member companies, local chambers of commerce and professional and trade associations.

Although 72 percent of members are small businesses, they also represent some of the largest and most important corporations in the world. Combined, their members employ more than 1.2 million New Yorkers. They serve as an advocate for employers in the state’s political and policy-making arenas, working for a healthier business climate, economic growth and jobs.