Byron-Bergen appoints interim elementary school principal

Press release:

On Monday, Aug. 22, the Byron-Bergen Board of Education approved the appointment of Carol Stehm as Interim Elementary School Principal. Stehm will serve as Interim Principal from August 23rd to December 22nd during which time the District will conduct a thorough search for a permanent replacement.

“I am excited to welcome Mrs. Stehm to Byron-Bergen,” said Superintendent Pat McGee. “She brings decades of experience as a leader and an educator. I am fully confident that she will guide the Elementary School smoothly through this time of transition.”

Stehm retired from the Gates Chili Central School District in July of 2021 where she was the Associate Superintendent for Instruction. She served as Interim Principal of Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton School District during the 2021-22 academic year. In her 36-year career, she has served as an Interim Superintendent, Middle School Principal, and High School Assistant Principal. She has taught elementary and gifted education and currently teaches for SUNY Brockport as an Adjunct Professor in the Educational Leadership Department.

“I began my career in an elementary building so it will be fun to back with the younger students again,” said Stehm. “I have heard great things about the District and am excited to get started.”