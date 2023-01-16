Byron-Bergen awarded agriculture education grant

Press release:

Byron-Bergen Agriculture Teacher Jeffrey Parnapy was awarded a $1,700 grant through New York FFA’s Incentive Grant Funding Program to support agriculture education and the local FFA chapter. The Byron-Bergen agriculture initiative was designated by the Cornell University affiliated program as a “high-quality growing program”. Agricultural education at Byron-Bergen was spear-headed by Parnapy in 2017 after being removed from the curriculum in the 1980s. He is certified in Agriculture Education and received support to launch agriculture classes and the local FFA chapter by then Jr./Sr. High School Principal Pat McGee.

Now as Superintendent, McGee continues to support agriculture education. “Byron-Bergen is a rural community,” said McGee. “It is a testament to Parnapy’s enthusiasm for the subject and the community support that in just six years, Byron-Bergen has developed a thriving agriculture program.”

Since its launch six years ago, Parnapy has been awarded multiple grants totaling over $30k to support agriculture and science education, the Byron-Bergen FFA chapter, and hands-on agricultural learning experiences. The latest grant will be used to pay annual FFA dues, fund Parnapy’s participation in the NYAAE conference at Cornell, and update classroom lab technology such as data loggers.