Byron-Bergen career day is focused on the future

Press Release:

Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School College and Career Counselor Rob Kaercher is helping students get inspired for their futures. On March 28, students in grades 6 through 12 took part in Career Day which included 75 guests from local companies, organizations, colleges, unions, and military branches.

The goal of the event was to introduce students to career opportunities across a broad spectrum of skills.

“The focus for a long time was on just getting students enrolled in college and that’s no longer the case,” said Kaercher. “We want the students to explore options and think about what they want their future to look like. From there, we can help them get the tools they need, whether it be a degree or certificate or apprenticeship.”

Students rotated through a variety of presentations including a young alumni panel where recent graduates discussed their diverse paths after graduation. Other presentations highlighted college degree programs, careers in the military, trade unions, agriculture, civil service, and not-for-profits.

One panel presentation with a local twist focused on jobs and career paths in Genesee County. It was moderated by Chris Suozzi, VP of Business and Workforce Development from the Genesee County Economic Development Center, and included Deputy Director of Human Resources in Genesee County Tracy Augello, Director of Human Resources for the City of Batavia Rebecca McGee, New York State Department of Labor Workforce Program Specialist Robert Coe, and President of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Brian Cousins.

They discussed local jobs, who is hiring, what is important in landing a job, and how different careers have different training requirements.

"The Byron-Bergen approach to Career Day is a refreshing change from the traditional choices of college or trade school,” said Jr./Sr. High School Principal Paul Hazard. “Mr. Kaercher and our team are helping students identify their goals and skill sets, and then find the right path to achieve their aspirations. That is also why Coach Fitch was an ideal keynote speaker.”

The students attended a keynote address by Fairport Basketball Coach Scott Fitch. He talked about his experience coaching Team USA and his involvement in Section V. He also shared personal stories from his players that illuminated the damage social media can do to career paths for students who are not careful with the content they post and curate. He emphasized staying positive on social media.

“Through the lens of social media, I challenged the kids to be better,” said Fitch. “To be better people, students, and friends. Many of the kids were nervous at the thought of us looking at their social media. The kids really resonated with the message and were a great audience. Byron-Bergen is a special place because people care. I was very excited to be a part of Career Day. Few schools offer a day like this to their students.”

“Coach Fitch’s presentation was really impactful,” said Kaercher. “Our students may not think they have much of a digital imprint, but everything they post or comment on can affect their future.”

The day rounded out at the Opportunity Fair. Veering again off the well-worn path of a traditional career fair, the Opportunity Fair featured career paths as well as summer jobs, volunteer opportunities, representatives from colleges, the military, unions, local non-profits, government agencies, and entrepreneurs. The Opportunity Fair was a chance for students to seek out and learn more about their areas of interest in a casual setting.

“It’s so important to be exposed to companies and speakers and network with people who could inspire you on a career path that you love,” said Kaercher.