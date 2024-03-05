Byron-Bergen celebrates historic accomplishment of Roxanne Noeth

Press release:

On Saturday, March 2, Roxanne Noeth made Section V Athletics history by becoming the first woman to coach a boys varsity basketball team to a sectional championship in the 103-year history of the organization. The win marks the first sectional championship in Byron-Bergen boys basketball history. The only other Byron-Bergen basketball sectional championship was in 1984 when 9th grade Noeth was called up from JV to help the girls varsity basketball team to victory.

As a member of the championship 1984 team, Noeth carved out a place for herself in Byron- Bergen athletics’ history, setting the single-game scoring record in 1987, which was tied in 2022 by varsity boys’ basketball player Corden Zimmerman and broken by boys’ captain Braedyn Chambry this season. Noeth still holds the girls’ basketball single-game scoring record and was inducted into the Byron-Bergen Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

After graduation, Noeth attended St. John Fisher, where she played Division III basketball and softball. She is also a member of the St. John Fisher Athletics Hall of Fame. She coached collegiate women’s basketball at RIT before stepping away to raise her children. She returned to Byron-Bergen basketball in 2009 when she began volunteering for her children’s basketball teams. In 2017, she was hired officially as head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball team.

“It was never on my radar to be a boys basketball coach specifically,” said Noeth, “but the opportunity arose, and I’ve always had great support from the administration and community.”

Noeth was hired by Athletic Director Rich Hannan and Superintendent Pat McGee, the High School Principal at the time.

“I couldn't be prouder of Coach Noeth and the job she has done with this program,” said Hannan. “I have watched her build the team for many years now. She is extremely knowledgeable and puts her heart and soul into giving her athletes the best opportunity possible to achieve their greatest potential. She leaves no stone unturned and is always prepared. Her passion rubs off on her team, and you can see it in her players.”

Outside of the Byron-Bergen community, Noeth noticed some raised eyebrows. Despite the abundance of men coaching girls’ teams, Noeth was often the only woman in the room for boys’ basketball. According to Noeth, the first three years as head coach were tough, but she soon made a name for herself and the team within the division. In 2023, she became the first woman to be named Section V, Class C3 Coach of the Year for Boys Basketball, a title she kept for the 2024 season in C2.

“Coach Noeth is an excellent role model for her players and all our future coaches,” said McGee. “The Sectionals win was huge for our community, but I also feel the enormous impact it has made on the future of Section V coaching.”

“Seeing Coach Noeth raise the Sectional trophy was a reminder of what is possible,” said Byron-Bergen Assistant Principal Katie Grattan. “The future coaches of Section V are watching.”

When asked about her legacy, Noeth states, “The impact of my coaching a boys’ team, the impact it is having on young girls and women, it’s definitely a positive side effect, but it’s not why I coach. I love this team. I love this sport. I’m just a coach.”