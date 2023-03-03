Byron-Bergen hosts Career Day to help students explore job options

Press release:

“This is careers. It's all about working with people. Bring your chairs up closer!” Christopher Kemp, Director of Mathematics and Engineering Science at Genesee Community College, addressed a group of Byron- Bergen High School students clustered at the back of the Technology classroom. In getting the students to move to the front of the room, Kemp summed up Career Day perfectly: It’s all about working with people.

In February, Byron-Bergen alumni and local professionals visited the Jr./Sr. High School to participate in Career Day. The event featured a full morning of workshops and panel discussions developed to help students think about their future goals. The event was organized by Byron-Bergen College and Career Counselor Rob Kaercher in collaboration with administration, faculty, and community members.

“It’s great for the students to start thinking about options and setting goals for after graduation,” said Kaercher. “Setting career goals now may influence their course of study in high school or the extracurriculars in which they participate – even if that path is designed to help keep options open for students who aren’t sure, yet.”

The day included 16 presentations from over 25 participants. Topics ranged from financial literacy to trade unions to entrepreneurship to the military to comparing two- and four-year colleges. The young alumni panelists were able to offer insight about continued education and acknowledge when you might need to set new goals.

“I participated in legal academy in high school because I thought I wanted to be a police officer, but it turned out that I didn’t like it. So, I changed my course of study to Exercise Physiology,” said Class of 2017 graduate Grace Campbell. “When I thought about what I could do with that degree, I decided to get my teaching certification, and now I teach physical education and health at the Elementary School. The kids are fun, and I really enjoy it. Changing paths was a good decision.”

The professional alumni panel all agreed on the value of extracurricular activities. “As fun as your extracurricular activities are, they add value,” said Liberty Pumps Chief Financial Officer Dennis Burke. “Those activities teach you to get along and interact with other people.”

Amy Mercovich, owner of Bergen Family Chiropractic, agreed. “In school, I participated in a lot of extracurriculars: student council, clubs, and sports. They taught me how to lead, delegate, and manage people. That’s a big skill set to develop.”

Other presentation topics included engineering, communications, law enforcement, study abroad, agriculture, education, civil service, goal setting, computers and technology, and the non-profit sector.

“Working in a non-profit is supporting something bigger than myself,” said George Eastman House Publications Manager and Creative Director Amy Schelemanow. “There are lots of different jobs at museums: scientists, object handlers, lawyers, accountants, facilities. It’s not just people in the arts.”

Career Day was a chance for students to ask themselves who they want to be, and who they want to work with and start setting goals for their paths to the future. “Whether they envision themselves working with children, in an office, on a farm, in a factory, in healthcare, or from home, the goal of Career Day was to start the conversation,” said Kaercher. “I’m grateful for our supportive community of alumni and local professionals for taking the time to help guide the next generation of Byron-Bergen graduates.”

The following companies, organizations, and educational institutions were represented at the Byron-Bergen Career Day: Kircher Construction, Bergen Chiropractic, Gillam Grant Community Center, Corporate Flooring Innovations, Army National Guard, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Rochester Institute of Technology, SUNY Genesee Community College, SUNY Geneseo, SUNY Monroe Community College, Genesee County Human Resources, SUNY Brockport ROTC, GCASA, Charred Flags, George Eastman Museum, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Liberty Pumps, the FBI, Porter Farms, and Byron-Bergen CSD.