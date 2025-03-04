Byron-Bergen lauds Amesbury's record-setting game

Press release:

On February 20, 2025, Janessa Amesbury broke the 38-year-old Byron-Bergen Girls Basketball single-game scoring record with 41 points. Amesbury, a senior, has been playing basketball since 5th grade. She also takes part in Varsity Soccer and Softball.

“What she has done this year has been absolutely amazing,” said Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach Richard Krzewinski. “She didn’t come up to varsity until halfway through her sophomore year. Last year she averaged 18 points a game. Going into sectionals she is averaging 26 points per game. She is closing in on 1,000 career points. She would be the fifth B-B girls basketball player to hit 1,000, joining her mother Tammy (1984) and sister Julianna (2020).”

"I would like to offer my congratulations to Janessa," said Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “She loves the game of basketball and plays with reckless abandon. She plays her heart out each night and her passion for the game is evident each and every time she laces up her shoes. Breaking a long-standing record like this is quite the accomplishment.”

Of this new record, Amesbury said, “I would like to thank my coaches and my mom for pushing me to be the best I can be.”