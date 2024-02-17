Byron-Bergen makes cultural connections during black history month

Press Release:

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Byron-Bergen Jr. High School took part in Cultural Connection Day. This program included special guests Kelvin “KD” Jackson, Executive Chef at Locals Only in Rochester, Bryan Redmond, neuroscientist and MD PhD candidate at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and a “living wax museum” of Jr. High School students presenting research projects on prominent people of color.

The day kicked off with a drum circle performance featuring student musicians led by High School Band Director Kevin Bleiler followed by opening remarks from 6th Grade Teacher and Cultural Connection Day organizer Alyson Tardy.

“Representation is important,” said Tardy. “Listen to the stories that your peers are sharing, that our guests are sharing, and find a way to connect to them.”

Jackson’s presentation included a cooking demonstration. While showing the students how to repurpose leftovers into healthy after-school snacks, Jackson reflected on his professional culinary journey. “I have dealt with racism. I’ve been overlooked and not taken seriously. Everything I had to do I had to do it a thousand times harder or better.”

Having met his goal of becoming an executive chef, Jackson now has his sights set on owning his own restaurant and providing opportunities for the next generation.

“I hope to inspire anyone who wants to be a chef, or even just wants to have a cookout, I’m there. Everything I’ve learned, I’ve tried to teach someone else and give back.”

Redmond’s future is in neuroscience, but his roots are in social activism. His original career goal was to become a lawyer and he pivoted in college to medicine. Redmond asked the students to participate in a lively activity while breathing through a drinking straw. “How do you feel? Tired? Now imagine the straw is filled with water. This is what an asthma attack can feel like.”

The students discussed the biology of asthma and learned associated vocabulary such as inflammation and mucus. Redmond explained the importance of knowing the vocabulary to understand a topic. The group then discussed the terms diversity, equity, and cultural disparity in healthcare.

“Only 5 percent of physicians are Black or African American and I want to change that. I’m going to practice medicine, but I’m also thinking, what else am I going to be? How else am I going to make an impact?”

Junior High School students had the option of participating in a “living wax museum”.

Participants researched a prominent person of color and created a short presentation. When viewers pressed a button on the table, the participants would “come to life” as their research subject and deliver a monologue in the first person. Some students also dressed up like their subject. Wax museum subjects included Rosa Parks, Louis Armstrong, and James Earl Jones.

“This was an important day for our students,” said Byron-Bergen High School Principal Paul Hazard. “Our guests made connections with our students on many levels. We couldn’t be more grateful for their time, expertise, and storytelling. Not only are Mr. Jackson and Mr. Redmond incredible role models for our student body, but also inspired students and staff alike.”

Cultural Connections Day is part of the Byron-Bergen Black History Month celebrations and aligns with 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade curriculum.