Byron-Bergen’s Martin, Chambry commit to collegiate sports at Alfred

Press Release:

On Friday, May 17, Byron-Bergen senior athletes Braedyn Chambry and Colin Martin both signed letters of intent to become collegiate athletes at Alfred State College. Chambry will join the Pioneer basketball program and Martin will join the soccer program. Although they will be on different athletic teams, these long-time teammates are excited to head off to college together.

“Our years as teammates definitely made us close friends,” said Chambry. “We both decided on Alfred State at different times, without knowing if the other was going, too. Two of our other closest friends are also going to Alfred State, and it all happened by coincidence. I'm very excited that I'll be going to college with three of my best friends.”

Chambry took part in Varsity Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Track & Field, and was a member of the trap club. On the basketball court, he averaged 22.9 points per game and 15 rebounds per game, was a three-time Genesee Region All-star, Section V All-tournament team his junior year, and Section V tournament MVP his senior year. At Alfred State, he plans to study criminal justice.

“I would like to thank my family and friends as well as all of my teammates throughout the years,” said Chambry. “I would also like to thank Coach Noeth for being my coach as well as my role model. I want to thank Coach Pulliam for coaching me throughout the last two summers and helping me get in contact with Alfred State. I also would like to thank Coach Pimm for coaching me throughout elementary school and providing me with a lot of opportunities to improve my game in and out of school season my entire career.”

Martin’s Boys Varsity Soccer accomplishments include a Sectional Championship, Far West Regional Championship, State Championship finalist, All Greater-Rochester, first-team All-State, three-time Genesee Region All-Star, and Byron-Bergen record-holder for the most career assists and assists in a single season. He was also a member of the basketball, baseball, track, and golf teams and is a member of the trap club. Martin plans to study business at Alfred State.

“I would like to thank my parents and grandparents for always being there at all my games and supporting me,” said Martin. “I would also like to thank Coach Rogoyski, Coach Ellis, and Coach DiLaura for helping me become the athlete I am today and always pushing me to be the best from modified to varsity.”

“I am proud and excited for both of these fine young men,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “They are great athletes and even better people. Their work ethic is impressive, and they always put forth maximum effort in all that they do. Regardless of the sport they were in, they were great teammates and made kids around them better. I cannot wait to see how their journey unfolds at the next level. I want to wish them the best of luck.”