Byron-Bergen science Olympiads earn medals at regionals

Press Release:

On May 9, the Byron-Bergen Science Olympiad team ended the competition season by visiting local manufacturer and team corporate sponsor, Liberty Pumps. This end-of-season tradition began when the team was founded three years ago. They have improved each year since 2022, finishing the 2025 season with eight medals at the March 8 Regional Competition in Pittsford. Despite representing the smallest public school in the region, the Dynamic Planet team earned a first-place finish, the first in the team’s history.

“It has been amazing to watch this team develop over the past three years,” said Byron-Bergen Science Teacher and Science Olympiad Advisor Terry Vick. “We all started at square one and now our students are surpassing team goals and competing head-to-head with larger districts with more experience. I’m extremely proud.”

The Byron-Bergen team earned medals in Dynamic Planet (Earth Science - glacier formation and movement), Tower Construction (design and build the lightest and tallest tower that will support a load of 15 kg), Mission Possible (construct a Rube Goldberg type energy transfer device), and Road Scholar (ability to interpret and analyze various types of maps).

Additionally, the Tower Construction team received a round of applause when their tower was able to support a maximum load of 15 kg.

The team was greeted by Liberty Pumps CFO, Dennis Burke, who took them on a tour of Liberty Pumps Offices and Production Floor. He congratulated these future engineers on their hard work and dedication.

Thirteen Olympiads competed for Byron-Bergen this season, but the team is open to any students in sixth through eighth grades who are interested in challenging themselves by competing in different STEM activities.